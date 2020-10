The #EndSARS protests have continued to gain ground across Nigeria with more countries within and outside Africa showing solidarity both on social media and offline.

As the protest enters its second week with about 23 demands on the table of the Federal Government to deal with, we gather some of the best pictures from flashpoints across Nigeria.

Commuters stranded at Oluku By-Pass Lagos Benin express road today no movement to and from Benin and Lagos photos Nath Onojake

#EndSARS protest in Makurdi

#EndSARS Interdenominational Protest Sunday Services, Theme: The Glory of the Latter House, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

#EndSARS Interdenominational Protest Sunday Services, Theme: The Glory of the Latter House, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

#EndSARS Interdenominational Protest Sunday Services, Theme: The Glory of the Latter House, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

#EndSARS Interdenominational Protest Sunday Services, Theme: The Glory of the Latter House, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

From left: Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odusanya; Rev. Fr. Anthony Amosun; Dean, Lekki Deanery, Monsignor Nweapu; Rev. Fr. Pius Omofuma and Rev. Fr. Vincent Bankole, during the #EndSARS Protest Sunday church service at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos…yesterday.Photo Akeem Salau

From left: Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odusanya; Dean, Lekki Deanery, Monsignor Nweapu and Rev Fr Vincent Bankole, during the #EndSARS Protest Sunday church service at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos. Photo Akeem Salau

From left: Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odusanya; Rev. Fr. Anthony Amosun and Dean, Lekki Deanery, Monsignor Nweapu, during the #EndSARS Protest Sunday church service at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos. Photo Akeem Salau

#EndSars Muslim protesters observing their daily Prayer at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Photo Akeem Salau

#EndSars protesters continue at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Photo Akeem Salau

#EndSars protesters continue at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Photo Akeem Salau

#EndSARS protesters continue at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos yesterday. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU

#EndSars protester continues at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Photo. Akeem Salau

#EndSars protesters continues at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Photo Akeem Salau

Governor State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, addressing #Endsars

protesters, at Olaiya park in Osogbo, the state capital on Saturday

#EndSars Protesters at the CBN Headquarters, Abuja. Photos by Abayomi Adeshida

#EndSars Protesters at the CBN Headquarters, Abuja. Photos by Abayomi Adeshida

#EndSars Protest: Youths from Various Religious denomination March alongside each other during a Prayer walk in Port Harcourt in Support of the EndSARS Campaign yesterday in Rivers State. Photo. Nwankpa Chijioke.

#EndSars Protest: Youths from Various Religious denomination March alongside each other during a Prayer walk in Port Harcourt in Support of the EndSARS Campaign yesterday in Rivers State. Photo. Nwankpa Chijioke.

The #ENDSARS Protest along Kachia Road, Kaduna weekend. PHOTOS: Olu Ajayi.

The #ENDSARS Protest along Kachia Road, Kaduna weekend. PHOTOS: Olu Ajayi.

Vanguard