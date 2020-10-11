World News

In Showing Off New ICBM, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Returns to Old Tactic

By
0
Views: Visits 0

SEOUL—North Korea, even as it pursued denuclearization talks with the Trump administration, kept advancing its arsenal. Now the behind-the-scenes progress is in the public eye.

At a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party on Saturday, Pyongyang revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had declared the country’s nuclear program complete in early 2018, had bet that brandishing an ICBM with the ability to strike the U.S. mainland would be enough…

Campaign rallies, Trump properties, Hurricane Delta: Your Weekend Briefing

Previous article

Yemen Peace Process Falters as Fighting Intensifies and Hunger Spreads

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News