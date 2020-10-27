World News

In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony

By
0
in-swearing-in-barrett,-trump-defiantly-mimics-‘superspreader’-rose-garden-ceremony
Views: Visits 0

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice only eight days before a presidential election.

Storm the Andromeda! How our SBS heroes swooped on a group of ‘hijackers’ on an oil tanker

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News