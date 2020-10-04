In times of trouble he will hide me – Part 1

Austen C. Ukachi. Photo: HEISALIVEBLOG



PSALM 27 is one of the faith confessions of David. In verses 4-6, the Psalmist made three key points that are important for our consideration in this piece. In verse 4, he stated the “one thing” which is his highest priority. His overriding priority is, “to live in the Lord’s house all my life, to marvel there at his goodness, and to ask for his guidance” (GNB). Dwelling in the presence of God and enjoying his goodness was David’s overriding desire.

Then in verse 5, David expresses hope that if he dwelt in the Lord’s presence God will hide him in his sanctuary, “in times of trouble and set him high upon a rock.” For this reason, in verse 6, he said, “he would offer sacrifices of joy to the Lord and would sing praises to him” (GNB)

The issue is, what is the “time of trouble” spoken by David in verse 5? The “time of trouble” for David may be different for us in this time and age. David spent much of his time trying to escape the sword of Saul, the Philistines, and other enemies, which is not the case with us today.

Since David wrote this Psalm, the “time of trouble” has not ceased to be. As long as we live in a fallen world full of racism, evil, wickedness, sickness, oppression, and injustice, it is doubtful if the “time of trouble” will ever end.

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic qualifies to be called a “time of trouble.” With over seven million infected globally and over 1 million deaths. The time of trouble is a time of distress, affliction, and sorrow. It is a time of adversity; it is a time of financial lack. A time of trouble may be a time of famine. For the 13,000 migrants stuck on the Island of Lesbos in Greece the approaching winter is a time of trouble. For those Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in various camps in Nigeria, this is the time of trouble.

The time of trouble is a time when youths fail to gain employment despite their good grades from the university. It is a time when we face the uncertainties of life. The time of trouble is a time when we worry about the welfare of our children. When we struggle over health challenges and issues, it is a time of trouble. When conflicts and disagreements arise in our marriages, it is a time of trouble. When we are unduly worried about the issues of life, it is a time of trouble.

At such times, David says, God hides us in his sanctuary. When times of trouble arise, David says God makes a way for us. None of us will say that we have not gone through one period of trouble or another.

In Psalm 46:1 David reminds us that, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble” (Psalms‬). In these 60 years as a nation, Nigeria has faced some of her greatest times of trouble with the present level of insecurity, religious persecution, inflation, governance crisis, coupled with the hike in the price of petroleum and electricity bills. All these came immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, we must never give up on hope. Contact:pastoracukachi@gmail.com