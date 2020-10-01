India congratulates Nigeria on 60th Anniversary

Agency Reporter

India has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the congratulatory message was conveyed in a letter delivered by the High Commission of India in Nigeria from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on behalf of himself and the Government and people of India to the Nigerian leader.

The Indian leader noted that India and Nigeria had always enjoyed close and friendly relations, adding that the “engagement is age-old, deep-rooted and multidimensional.”

“India and Nigeria seek healthy growth and prosperity for both nations and share common concerns, priorities, and approaches to major international issues.

”India is taking over as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022. During this period, India would like to work towards a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System – NORMS.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Your Excellency for the assistance extended for repatriation of Indian citizens in Nigeria in the wake of COVID-19. I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral ties.”

The Indian President also wished Buhari “good health and well-being, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

(NAN)