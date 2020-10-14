Indonesia Weighs Approving Chinese Covid-19 Vaccines for Emergency Use

SINGAPORE—Indonesia is taking steps toward approving emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccine candidates from China, a senior health official said, a move that would make it the second country outside China to do so.

The United Arab Emirates approved a Chinese vaccine for emergency use last month. Within China, hundreds of thousands of people, from front-line medical workers to customs staff, have been injected with vaccines outside of clinical trials.

Indonesia’s government says it will procure 18 million doses by the end of the year from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Inc., whose vaccines are still undergoing clinical trials in various parts of the world. Health care workers, police and soldiers will be among the first to receive the vaccines under the emergency-use authorization, which could come as early as November, said Achmad Yurianto, Director General of Disease Prevention and Control at Indonesia’s health ministry.

“Speeding up distribution is to keep employees safe from the possibility of infection,” Mr. Yurianto said.

The world’s fourth most-populous country has struggled to bring down coronavirus cases, averaging more than 4,000 infections a day in recent weeks. It has recorded 12,000 deaths, the highest in East Asia. Public-health experts say official figures understate the true disease burden as Indonesia has tested a smaller share of its population than any other major economy.