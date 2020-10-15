Breaking News

INEC announces date for 2023 presidential election

By
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced the date for the 2023 presidential election.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the 2023 presidential election is scheduled to hold on February 18, 2023.

Yakubu made the disclosure at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review.

He urged the National Assembly to work fast on the review exercise ahead of the polls.

