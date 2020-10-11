INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor and All Progressives Congress Candidate (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu, as the winner of just concluded Ondo State Governorship election.

He defeated his main challenger and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, and his Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, to emerge the winner.

The incumbent governor won 15 of the 18 Local Government Areas results declared by INEC while his closest rival, Jegede, won in three local government areas and Ajayi failed to win none, including his LGA where he lost to his principal.

Akeredoku polled 292,830, as against Jegede who garnered 195,791.

