INEC to engage 3,000 ad-hoc staff for Okigwe senatorial bye-election

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will engage 3,000 Ad-hoc staff to execute the Imo North senatorial bye-election, scheduled for October 31, 2020.

Similarly, only 14 candidates of registered political parties are primed to vie for the Okigwe senatorial zone bye-election.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Imo State, Professor Francis Ezeonu, who disclosed this Wednesday, during a stakeholders’ interactive meeting at Okigwe, also said that election results would be transmitted to the Commission’s Election Results Viewing Portal, as they come in.

His words: “Only 14 candidates have been presented by their parties, for this election. INEC is going to engage no fewer than 3,000 Ad-hoc workers for this election. Results would be uploaded on the Commission’s Election Results Viewing Portal, as they are announced.

“With this development, election results will no longer develop wings between the polling booths and collation centres. Security personnel have been empowered to deal ruthlessly with anybody who wants to disrupt the election”.

According to the REC, the nation’s electoral process is maturing, adding that “we have mapped out the whole area and we know the networks that are active in the respective polling units”.

While announcing two functional WhatsApp lines that would receive complaints from aggrieved persons, Professor Ezeonu, however, warned that no results would be announced from any area with a proven adverse report.

Speaking also, the Okigwe Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim Kamba, who represented the Commissioner of Police, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, said that the Command was ready for the poll.

“Politicians should see the bye-election as a civil contest and not a war front. The police will not look kindly on anybody or group of persons that will inject any criminal intent into the process”, the police boss said.

