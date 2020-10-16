Inflatable babies slug it out in ‘boxing match’ as couple take gender reveal parties to a new level 

By Georgia Simcox For Mailonline

Relatives of an expectant couple dressed up in giant inflatable baby costumes and boxed in a unique gender reveal.

Mother-to-be Rose Safar’s nephew and cousin put on the costumes, one a baby girl and the other a boy, for the event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Footage recorded on October 10, shows them leave the house and enter a ‘boxing ring’, marked with pink and blue ribbon in the yard.

Two huge inflatable babies ‘boxed’ in Jacksonville, Florida, to reveal the gender of Rose Safar and her husband’s baby on October 10

The pair then spar until the ‘baby girl’ falls on her back and the boy is victorious.

Guests surrounding the ring let off blue flares, revealing Ms Safar and her husband are expecting a boy.

Ms Safar said she and her husband had around 90 guests attend the gender reveal.

The baby, who they plan to name Zayn, is due in March next year.

She said she wanted to entertain her guests, rather than just ‘simply pop a balloon or confetti popper’.

Ms Safar’s nephew and cousin were dressed as the babies and ‘boxed’ in three rounds until the baby with pigtails fell over

She added: ‘It’s been such a sad and gloomy year for all of us so we wanted something that would bring some joy and laughter to everyone.

‘One of my relatives came up with the idea of having a boxing match with the massive babies to symbolize which sperm won the fight to get inside the egg during conception.’

Ms Safar said the three-round ‘boxing’ match between Sam Kassab and Dredain Alloush was fake and no one was hurt.

After the inflatable baby with pigtails fell, guests surrounding the ring let off blue flares to reveal that Ms Safar and her husband were expecting a baby boy

She said: ‘After the boxing match we had a wonderful time, playing games, dancing, eating, and drinking. It was a truly memorable evening for everyone.’

One TikTok user said: ‘Most unique gender reveal ever!’

Another commented: ‘This is so creative. This is a gender reveal I’d go to.’

A third wrote: ‘If my gender reveal doesn’t look like this I don’t want it.’