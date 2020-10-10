Ini Edo, Beverly Naya, Israel Adesanya create playlist for Apple Music

By Gbenga Bada

TOP Nigerian film stars, Ini Edo and Beverly Naya are excited creating a strictly Naija playlist for Apple Music. Celebrity Watch gathered that the film stars joined UFC titleholder, Israel Adesanya, and other celebrities to create different playlists for Apple Music’s one-month-long campaign tagged, Oshe Naija (loosely translated from Yoruba to English as thank you Nigeria).

The individual playlist creation is a move by Apple music to celebrate Nigeria’s rich musical history as the country celebrates her 60th independence anniversary.

Speaking on the playlist creation, Naya said, “These Nigerian songs are a vibe and always make me proud of the incredibly talented artists we have in Nigeria. I chose these songs because they are on constant repeat, with the volume up, whether I’m at home, working out, in my car, or on holiday. These are feel-good songs with great energy, for the culture! I’m happy that the world is finally catching on to how great our music is! Proudly Nigerian!”

In her words, Ini Edo says, “The future is all we can be that we have not become. Times over the years have been shaped by our beautiful rhythms that have shown our African heritage and the real Nigerian spirit, this list for me is Naija on chill.”

Adesanya, who has consistently flown the Nigerian flag with indigenous songs before every one of his fights, said, “Afrobeats inspires and motivates me to excel and be the best in my own career. It is my life soundtrack when I train when I fight when I celebrate, and when I am down. Afrobeats is ingrained in my DNA.”