Daily News

Inmates set Warri correctional centre on fire

By
0
inmates-set-warri-correctional-centre-on-fire
Views: Visits 0

as army, Police take over security of the  centre

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARR: Inmates of the Warri correctional centre on Okere road, Warri south local government area, Delta state  yesterday set some buildings inside the place on fire.

The state Police Public relations officer DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the development to the Vanguard,  adding that    the authorities of the correctional centre would say if any inmate escaped.

READ ALSO#EndSARS: Young lawmakers want House of Reps to reconvene over Lagos killings

Continuing, she said a combined security team involving Police and other sister agencies had taken over security  in the place.

“They set fire inside but the outer side of the prison is calm. Our Policemen have been there. We cant confirm any escape . It is the prison that will tell us if anybody escaped. It is the prisoners that set the fire.  This is the information we have for now. If we have anything on escape of  inmates I will tell you “, she said .

When Vanguard called the Public relations officer of the Delta state command of the Correctional centre, DSC Mgbakor Uche she could not confirm  report of escape of  inmates. “ It is unconfirmed , unconfirmed”, she told the Vanguard and hung up.  Residents feared that some of the inmates escaped.

According to the residents some hoodlums stormed the  correctional centres in the morning , made  effort to force their way into the place but were repelled by security  operatives.

At press time there were sounds of gunshots around the area. The residents  said soldiers in three patrol vehicles stormed the place to beef up security.

A resident , Pa Churchil Oki  said he was hearing heavy sound of gunshots from his bedroom.  “ I can hear heavy gunshots from my house. I  think it is coming from security men at the prisons area.  But I cant actually tell what is happening because I am inside my house”, he said.

Security men according to eye witnesses lit  used  tyres on several portions of the road to divert traffic from the Okere road .

Vanguard gathered that  the army and security operatives had taken  over security around the  prisons and other key  government buildings in Warri and Uvwie local government areas.

Two Policemen, two stations burnt in Ibadan

Previous article

Boxing clever in Donnybrook for €825k

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News