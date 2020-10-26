Insecurity: Buratai, Top Army Commanders Meet In Abuja

A file photo of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Monday met with top army commanders on the security situation in the country.

The meeting started around 10am and was held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

General Officers Commanding of all the divisions of the Nigerian Army, commanders of the various army operations, unit commanders, commander, Guards Brigade, among other top officers were in attendance.

Addressing the top commanders and principal officers, Buratai asked them to be on maximum alert in order to deal decisively with any attack on their duty locations.

He argued that the recent activities by some unscrupulous elements shows their desire to acquire arms and ammunition at all cost from security personnel.

The army chief lamented that 10 AK-47 rifles have been lost to miscreants in the last two weeks across the country with attendant loss of lives of personnel.

According to him, there is no choice between a democratically united, strong and prosperous Nigeria and a nation disunited in a state of anarchy and retrogression.

Over the past few days, the nation has witnessed violence with some hoodlums attacking and vandalising public and private property.

Similarly, some Nigerians invaded warehouses and looted the place where COVID-19 palliatives were kept.

Also, looters attacked homes and property of individuals, including banks, shopping malls and small stores were.