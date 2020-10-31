insecurity:-lawmaker-asks-fg,-security-agencies-to-arrest-attacks-on-sokoto-communities

By Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

Member representing Tangaza/Gudu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Isah Kurdulla (APC- Sokoto), has called on the Federal Government to adopt a responsive hybrid security arrangement towards ending the menace of kidnapping and other related heinous crimes in the two local governments .

Tangaza and Gidu Local Government had been targets of attacks by bandits and kidnappers in recent times where a DPO and one other officer were killed.

Kurdulla made the call Thursday while speaking to journalists in Sokoto on the ravaging bandits operations in the areas.

According to the lawmaker, the residents of communities in the two local government areas are battling with the invasion of bandits and kidnappers, and stressed the urgent need for a practical security framework approach in bringing an end to the challenge.

“A holistic step has to be taken to identify the root causes of kidnapping and other crimes in order to safeguard and protect the lives and property of innocent citizens of the areas now most vulnerable to bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers activities .”

He pointed out that “in recent times, there had been a series of attacks across communities in the two local governments resulting in residents fleeing their ancestral homes. Today, many towns and villages have been deserted for fear of attacks. Bandits now resort to attacking soft targets at night,” Kurdullah stressed.

Kirdulla, a former Chairman of Gudu Local Government said with the increasing series of attacks, only the Federal Government with the quick intervention of the security agencies can end the problem which has led to loss of lives and properties of residents in millions of naira.

“Victims have also lost their primary source of livelihood; foodstuff, livestock and valuables running into millions of naira with their homes destroyed as a result of the attacks. Some households had been displaced while many women and children were widowed and orphaned,” he said.

However, the lawmaker commended the Federal Government for its effort in dealing with security problems nation-wide and called on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to hasten the delivery of relief materials to the affected communities in Gudu and Tangaza Local Government Areas of Sokoto State and assured that the residents are ready to to cooperate and support security agencies on the course against insecurity in the areas.