Insecurity: Man delivering ransom to kidnappers shot dead

A relative of a Jigawa lawmaker assigned to deliver the ransom to secure the release of the legislator’s son has been shot dead, while another was wounded.

The incident occurred in Gumel Local Government Area of the state, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Abdullahi Sani, the son of a lawmaker, Digima Sani, was kidnapped at his residence in Hadejia Local Government Area. The lawmaker represents Auyo constituency in the state assembly.

The younger Sani, 35, is a school teacher at Government Girls Secondary School, Birniwa.

The police on Saturday, in a press statement, said they were not aware of the negotiation to pay ransom. They said they only responded to a distress call ”when one of the two persons delivering the ransom was killed.”

A security official told PREMIUM TIMES that ”a different group of kidnappers, who appeared to collect the ransom without the knowledge of those holding the victim decided to eliminate them (those delivering ransom).”

The police spokesperson in Jigawa State, Audu Jinjiri, said the police responded to a distress call around 2:00 a.m. ”and rushed to the scene, forcing the suspects to flee and abandon their motorcycle at the crime scene.”

At the scene in Kwanar Mede village, in Gumel, the police said they recovered a motorcycle and rescued one of those delivering the ransom, who had gunshot wounds. The other was killed, the police said.

According to the police, the kidnappers shot the victim after they collected an unidentified amount of money from them.

The captive has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, the police identified the victim as Abubakar Muktar, while the wounded is Abdullahi Isiyaku.

Mr Jinjiri said four persons were arrested adding that the case is being investigated.