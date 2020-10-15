Daily News

Insecurity, Police brutality, hardship: Sit up or resign – OGYPEDI tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

The Organisation for Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative, OGYPEDI, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he can’t address police brutality, nepotism and terrorism.

A statement by its Coordinator, Mr. Japheth Omene, said Nigerians are currently experiencing extreme hardship owing to what he described as Buhari’s failure.

The statement reads: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately over his inability to manage the country. Nigerians are going through hardship because of the failure of this government.

Today, prices of food items have skyrocketed and the government doesn’t care. Where are we heading to?  Everything is going south when we have a government that promised to better our lives.

“Are the people in government immune to the hardship in Nigeria? Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASSU, is on strike, there is alarming unemployment rate, terrorism and banditry have taken over the north, herdsmen are killing people all over the country, and nepotism is now the order of the  day. We can’t continue like this. The President should sit up or resign honourably.  All we are demanding is a better Nigeria where we can peacefully achieve our dreams. ”

Vanguard

