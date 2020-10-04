Insecurity: Senator Gyang hits back at critics, says they are living in denial

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang has lashed out on those criticizing and calling him names for speaking out against the continued killings in his constituency saying such people want to distort facts in the name of keeping the peace.

It would be recalled that Senator Gyang had last week while raising a point of order on the incessant killings of traditional rulers in the different parts of the State blamed herdsmen on what he termed as “serious and targeted assassinations,” stating that so far, 10 traditional rulers, some of them from his zone had been killed.

But a group, Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum through Dachomo Pam berated Gyang for making such utterance saying such is capable of breeding crisis and called on the people to ignore such a statement.

READ ALSO: Two killed in fresh Plateau attack

Responding to the group, the Senator through Musa Ashoms, his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol said the group has failed in its attempt to label him as being tribalistic.

He noted that “peace making does not mean to deny facts nor overlook the reality of prolonged attacks on communities in Plateau North neither does advocating peace means concealing the identity of attackers and killers. Nor does it mean applauding government and security agencies in the face of failure to arrest increasing and rising wave of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and killings across the nation.”

He asked, “Is anyone in doubt about who is getting killed and who the killers are on the Plateau or anywhere else in the Northern states? Whether in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Niger or Kaduna, is it still a subject of debate?”

He added that “Anyone attempting to twist or mischievously misrepresent his remarks for political patronage or mileage is on a futile goose chase.”

Vanguard