Inside Michigan militiamen’s training ground

Photographs of inside the Michigan training camp where militiamen charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer show where the men practiced shooting on spray-painted targets and made shrapnel fireworks.

The rural property in Munith, Michigan, belongs to Ty Garbin, one of the men charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, and either put her on trial for ‘treason’ or shoot her.

Five others – Adam Fox, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft – have been charged in that plot and an additional seven men have been indicted on other charges including domestic terrorism amid claims they were part of right-wing militias that were hell-bent on overthrowing governments and inciting a civil war.

Photos taken by DailyMail.com show the training camp – one of many that the men used – until as recently as a month ago.

It is strewn with spray-painted targets that the men aimed at and pieces of metal that are riddled with bullet holes.

According to the FBI’s arrest affidavit, the men were using the training ground until as recently as August this year. They went there for ‘tactical training’ where they also discussed their plot – which involved snatching Whitmer either at her vacation home in Michigan or at the Capitol building.

On Tuesday, an FBI agent who investigated the group testified at a detention hearing.

He revealed how they’d discussed shooting Whitmer in the head and even snatching a pizza delivery person, stealing their shirt, then having one of their group dress up in it to deceive her.

They have since been charged with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer. Seven others have been charged by the state with other charges.

The men also planned to kidnap Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, the agent said in court. It’s unclear how far they got with that plan but the FBI notified Northam’s team about it.

He also revealed that the men were part of a wider, government agitator movement known as a ‘boogaloo’ movement.

The agent, Richard Trask, also told the courtroom that the group had designs on kidnapping Virginia’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

They were able to get to Northam and inform him of the plan before he was brought to any harm.

Whitmer never came to any harm either. She was informed of the plots and was moved around to ensure she was never at risk.

The FBI discovered the plot through an informant who is also part of a known militia that the men tried to recruit from as part of a wider effort to ‘take’ the state capitol with 200 people.

Fox and Croft were the ringleaders, according to the affidavit.

They ‘agreed to unite others in their cause’ to ‘overthrow’ multiple state governments that they believe are violating the US. Constitution’.

In one of the alleged meetings, he talked about kidnapping Whitmer as she made her way into her vacation home, and told one of the other men: ‘Grab the f***** Governor. Just grab the b***h’.’

The alleged plot began with a meeting where the men discussed forming their own ‘self-sufficient’ society in early June.

‘At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the US Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer,’ the FBI affidavit claimed.

The men then tried to recruit members of the Michigan militia group to help, the affidavit claims.

In one phone call that the FBI informant recorded on June 14, Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages including the Governor.

He said they would ‘try the State Government for treason’ and that he would do all of this before the election.

On June 20, the men met at Fox’s store in Grand Rapids.

They held a meeting in the basement which was accessed through a trap door, hidden under a rug. Fox then made them all put their cell phones in a box which he took upstairs. The FBI informant was wearing a wire.

At that meeting, the men discussed using ‘Molotov cocktails’ to attack police and take the Capitol Building.

They also discussed meeting again to practice firearms and tactical training.

On June 25, Fox live streamed a video on a closed Facebook group where he ranted about Whitmer, calling her a ‘tyrant b***h’.

He said: ‘I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something. You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do.’

On June 28, Fox, his girlfriend, Garbin, Franks and Caserta attended a training exercise in Munich, Michigan, at one of the militia member’s houses.

Franks left afterwards. Fox, Garbin, Caserta and the informant remained. They were told to leave though if they did not want to participate in the attacks against the government and politicians.

Between July 10-12, the group attended a different training exercise in Wisconsin.

They practices shooting and combat drills and, according to the FBI, some of them tried to build IEDs with ‘black powder, balloons, a fuse, and BB’s for shrapnel’.

‘They were faulty and didn’t detonate as planned but the attempted explosions were recorded on video.’

On July 18, some of the men met again in Ohio and discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility. Garbin then discussed ‘shooting up’ Whitmer’s vacation home.

That day, he also said he did not want to go after the Capitol but was ‘cool’ with trying to kidnap her from her vacation home.

On July 27, Fox told the informant that their best chance of kidnapping Whitmer would be as she was arriving or leaving her vacation home or the Governor’s summer residence.

He said it was a ‘snatch and grab’, and told the informant: ‘Grab the f****n’ Governor. Just grab the b***h. Because at that point, we do that dude, — it’s over.’

Later that day, on a group chat, he wrote: ‘OK, how’s everyone feeling about the kidnapping?’ None of the others replied.

The following day, he wrote on a Facebook group: ‘We about to be busy ladies and gentlemen…This is where the Patriot shows up. Sacrifices his time, money, blood sweat and tears… it starts now so get f*****g prepared!!!’

According to the FBI affidavit, the men planned to then move her to a secure location in Wisconsin, where they would put her on ‘trial’ but they did not have a location in mind, and planned to use a realtor to find the safe house.