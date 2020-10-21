instagram-influencer-yx-wakes-his-girlfriend-with-a-karaoke-machine

And you think your alarm is annoying? Guy puts a karaoke speaker next to his sleeping partner to ‘serenade’ her awake – but she is not impressed
- Instagram influencer YX woke his girlfriend up singing a song in a falsetto voice
- Helpfully, he starts singing ‘you’re late for work’ elongating all of the syllables
- His girlfriend soon wakes up and throws a pillow at YX in an effort to stop him
- The girlfriend pleaded with him ‘why can’t you wake me like a normal person’
By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Published: | Updated:
A boyfriend got off lightly when he woke up his slumbering girlfriend by singing ‘you are late for work’ though a speaker placed right next to her ear.
The artist and Instagram influencer known as YX filmed the moment he sneaked into the bedroom and placed a small karaoke speaker on the bed next to his partner.
He then turns it on and starts singing his improvised ditty in a loud falsetto.
Instagram influencer YX, pictured right, woke his girlfriend up using a karaoke machine
Using a high-pitched falsetto voice, he began singing ‘you’re late for work’
Though, the girlfriend fired a pillow at YX in an effort to stop his morning sing song
After about ten seconds, his grumpy-looking girlfriend sits up on the bed, raises her pillow and smashes him in the face with it.
As his girlfriend gets up to leave, he tries to defend himself through the medium of song.
He continued: ‘I tried to wake you up.’
To which she responds: ‘Try to wake me up like a normal person.’
This is the seventh episode of a series of videos titled ‘She Hates Me’.
A caption on the screen proclaimed that his girlfriend’s alarm clock was not functioning so he wanted to help.
One social media user Evelyn Juarez said: ‘I’d rather be woken by this than by my ratchet alarm.’
Jesus Garcia responded: ‘I’m going to use it as my alarm.’
Kimberly Corban added: ‘Make this a ringtone on iTunes, please.’
Another social media user responded: ‘She was pretty calm through it. My wife would have been a lot angrier.’
VX official, pictured with his girlfriend, published a series of videos in recent weeks
YX, pictured, ended his performance with the helpful line ‘you sleep too long’
Advertisement
Comments