instagram-influencer-yx-wakes-his-girlfriend-with-a-karaoke-machine

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 07:51 EDT, 21 October 2020 | Updated: 09:53 EDT, 21 October 2020

A boyfriend got off lightly when he woke up his slumbering girlfriend by singing ‘you are late for work’ though a speaker placed right next to her ear.

The artist and Instagram influencer known as YX filmed the moment he sneaked into the bedroom and placed a small karaoke speaker on the bed next to his partner.

He then turns it on and starts singing his improvised ditty in a loud falsetto.

Instagram influencer YX, pictured right, woke his girlfriend up using a karaoke machine

Using a high-pitched falsetto voice, he began singing ‘you’re late for work’

Though, the girlfriend fired a pillow at YX in an effort to stop his morning sing song

After about ten seconds, his grumpy-looking girlfriend sits up on the bed, raises her pillow and smashes him in the face with it.

As his girlfriend gets up to leave, he tries to defend himself through the medium of song.

He continued: ‘I tried to wake you up.’

To which she responds: ‘Try to wake me up like a normal person.’

This is the seventh episode of a series of videos titled ‘She Hates Me’.

A caption on the screen proclaimed that his girlfriend’s alarm clock was not functioning so he wanted to help.

One social media user Evelyn Juarez said: ‘I’d rather be woken by this than by my ratchet alarm.’

Jesus Garcia responded: ‘I’m going to use it as my alarm.’

Kimberly Corban added: ‘Make this a ringtone on iTunes, please.’

Another social media user responded: ‘She was pretty calm through it. My wife would have been a lot angrier.’

VX official, pictured with his girlfriend, published a series of videos in recent weeks