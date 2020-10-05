Inter Milan set to extend Moses loan deal

Inter Milan are set to offer Victor Moses an escape route from his Chelsea woes with reports claiming the former European champions are ready to offer him another loan deal.

Moses contract with Chelsea expires in 2022 but he is surplus to requirements with the Blues manager, Frank Lampard, saying the club are looking to ship him out.

The former Super Eagles star spent last season on loan away from Stamford Bridge. He was sent out to Fenerbahce but spent just six months with the Turkish club.

After terminating his loan deal with the Yellow Canaries, Moses joined Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan on a six-month loan deal.

The ex-Nigerian international, who was a vital member of the Conte’s Chelsea squad that won the Premier League, impressed during his six months with Inter Milan, but the Nerazzurri decided not to take the option of signing him permanently.

However, according to Di Marzio per Fabrizio Romano, Inter are now interested in signing him on another loan deal after Chelsea rejected their approach for Marcos Alonso.

But with the transfer window set to shut on October five, Moses will need the two clubs to conclude negotiations on time.