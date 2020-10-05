Internet users in Nigeria now stand at 149.8m — NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has said internet users across mobile networks in Nigeria currently stand at 149.8 million as at August, 2020.

Danbatta, who stated this while declaring open the commencement of a series of enlightenment and awareness campaign activities being embarked upon by the commission for this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month, NCSAM, noted that more users were expected online as services in different sectors of the economy were becoming digitalised . He stated that the increase in digital financial

”It is not unmindful of those who use Internet to carry out nefarious and dubious activities in the cyber space, as the commission embarks on various policy initiatives to drive pervasive broadband penetration to achieve increased digital inclusiveness. “To keep the genuine individual and corporate Internet users safe, the NCC, as regulator of the telecom sector, annually joins the rest of the world to create a lot of enlightenment around cybercrime in the month of October every year.

”We ensure that consumers are empowered through awareness and sensitisation campaigns, by providing information on both the positive and negative potentials available online, and measures required to safeguard themselves and their loved ones,” he added.

He restated the commitment of the commission to continually embark on policy initiatives to enhance online security as well as educate and equip the consumers of telecoms services with information they need to be protected online.

