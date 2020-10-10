Int’l friendly: Onigbinde queries Rohr’s selection of players

Agency Reporter

Former Super Eagles handler Adegboye Onigbinde has questioned the basis for the selection of players for the friendly double-header against Algeria and Tunisia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Friday night pipped the Super Eagles by a lone goal to extend their unbeaten run in all matches to 19.

Onigbinde told NAN that only Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles Technical Adviser can give an account of the players and their style of play during the friendlies.

“There is one thing we must accept, and that is that I am not close to the team.

“I don’t know on what basis Rohr made his selections. He is the only person that knows why he chose those in the team.

“For now, I am a stranger to Nigerian football and I wish the managers best of luck,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Lulu, had commended the handlers of the team for inviting new players and also convincing some to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

“I am happy that the boys are expressing a high level of patriotism; that is how it should be.

“Anybody who is a Nigerian must be encouraged to work for the country.

“Nobody will come and do it for us except those of us that are Nigerians, so if one is in Diaspora, he or she should be thinking how best do I work for Nigeria.

“So, I am happy that the boys are encouraged to do what they are doing; it’s a positive sign for a greater tomorrow for the country,” Lulu said.

The Super Eagles will meet Tunisia on Tuesday in another friendly encounter in Austria, while Algeria plays Mexico. (NAN)

