ipi-condemns-attack-on-national-pilot

International Press Institute (IPI) has condemned the attack on National Pilot Newspapers.

A statement yesterday by the Chairman, IPI Nigeria, Kabiru Yusuf, and Secretary, Raheem Adedoyin, said: “Just when we thought the attack by protesters on media organisations had ceased, we received a disturbing report that National Pilot Newspapers based in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has become the latest victim.

Read Also: Awori decry destruction of public utilities

“IPI condemns the attack on National Pilot and demands that the perpetrators be fished out and brought to justice.

“We express our sympathy to National Pilot and its workers as we again call on the government to prioritise the protection and safety of journalists.”