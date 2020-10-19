IPOB, YOV accuse FG of concluding plans to deploy military to quell #ENDSARS protests

IPOB protester

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, and the Yoruba One Voice, YOV, yesterday, alleged that the Nigerian Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy the armed forces under the guise of “Operation Crocodile Smile” with the sole aim to quell the popular #ENDSARS protests across the country.

A joint statement by IPOB, and YOV, titled, #ENDSARS: Warning on Deployment of Armed Forces, signed by Ms. Christy Ekama, Principal Secretary to the Directorate of State, IPOB, and Mr Zacheus Somorin, Director of Communication, YOV, said the protests are a clear testament to failure of leadership.

IPOB and YOV, said they fully endorsed the #ENDSARS protest and commended Nigerian youths for rising to the occasion to redirect the drifting ship of Nigeria.

IPOB and YOV, statement read: “We read with shock and dismay the plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to deploy the Armed Forces under the guise of “Operation Crocodile Smile” with the sole aim to quell the popular #ENDSARS protests across the country.

“The protests are a clear testament to failure of leadership. We fully endorse the #ENDSARS protests. We commend Nigerian youths for again rising to the occasion to redirect the drifting ship of state.

“The Federal Government must immediately rescind its decision to deploy the Armed Forces to truncate legitimate protests by Nigerians. This is contrary to international law

“We fully endorse the #ENDSARS protest and we commend Nigerian youths for again, rising to the occasion to redirect the drifting ship of state.

“The Federal Government must not add to the gruesome bloodletting by the discredited SARS operatives through the ill-advised deployment of the Armed Forces.

“We will hold the Buhari administration and its officials responsible for any killings occasioned by the deployment of the Armed Forces to quell legitimate civil protests.

“We call on the United Nations and the international community to take particular interest in the #ENDSARS protests and the planned deployment of the Armed Forces and to hold Nigerian officials to account for any infringement on civil rights.

“The Armed Forces must be reminded that their loyalty is to the Nigerian state. The era of regime protection is gone forever.

“We commend Nigerian youths for their courage and sacrifices in the face of police brutality, joblessness, insecurity, extra-judicial killings and hopelessness. We stand in solidarity with you in the struggle for a better future.”

