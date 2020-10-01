IPOB’s sit-at-home flops in Imo

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

The sit- at- home directive of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on October 1, 2020 was totally unsuccessful in Imo with many residents trooping out for their businesses.

The Nation observed that markets, stores, artisans opened shops for business.

Except banks and government offices that were closed, residents were seen moving about freely while some were seen buying and selling food stuff in the markets and along the roads in the Owerri capital city.

However, the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu said the directive was successful

Kanu, in a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said: “The sit at home order issued by the global movement on 1st of October 2020 is totally successful in so many states and cities in Biafraland.”

He said all states in South East and South South including Abia, Rivers, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Delta states and other states in Biafraland complied with the order.

According to him: “There is empty market, roads, no vehicles on the road of Biafra and Biafrans all over the world are on the streets of their respective countries where they find themselves with our brethren from Oduduwa nation.”

He said that the compliance with “this order is to showcase our readiness for the speedy coming of Biafra freedom and independence

“We thank our people in South Africa, USA, Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Australia and other countries of the world for their resoluteness declared to the world over that we are no longer interested in Nigeria. The whole world must understand that IPOB cannot go back to Nigeria.”