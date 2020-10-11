IPPIS: FG moves to stop university staff salaries

By Nduka Chiejina, Assistant Editor

The Federal Government has moved to stop the salaries of university staff not captured under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

A letter to all Vice Chancellors from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), signed by the Director, IPPIS, Dr. Nsikak Ben, said university staff have till November, 2020, to be captured on IPPIS or forfeit their salaries.

According to the Accountant-General, “any staff of your institution who has not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), either as a result of Study Leave (with pay), Maternity Leave or on Medical ground, will no longer appear on the IPPIS payroll with effect from November, 2020 payroll.

Exception will be granted to university staff who present themselves “for the biometric data capture at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Abuja with an introduction letter/IPPIS Enrollment forms duly endorsed by the principal authorities of the Institution”.

University staff coming to be captured under IPPIS were urged to come with “all supporting documents, including evidence of six months’ salary bank statement”.

Additional exemptions will be granted to university staff whose institutions “provide evidence of study leave, stating the duration to justify such persons being retained on the payroll”.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, while presenting the 2021 budget before the National Assembly, has warned that from next year, civil servants not captured under IPPIS will forfeit their salaries.

2020 has witnessed a long drawn out battle between the federal government and university lecturers and other staff over their admittance into the IPPIS platform.

On several occasions, the federal government has gone back on its words to withhold salaries of university staff that refused to be captured under IPPIS.