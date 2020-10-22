Iran Seeking to Intimidate U.S. Voters With Spoofed Emails, Intelligence Official Says

WASHINGTON—Iran is responsible for a barrage of emails sent to Americans that purported to be from a far-right group and were intended to intimidate voters and incite social unrest ahead of the presidential election, U.S. officials said.

The emails were sent to Democratic voters in several battleground states such as Florida and Pennsylvania and were intended to appear as though they were written by the far-right group the Proud Boys, according to people familiar with the matter.

Director…