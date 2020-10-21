irate-youths-kill-officer,-set-police-station-ablaze-in-ogun

By James Ogunnaike

The #EndSARS protest going on in some parts of the country took a deviling situation in Atan Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State on Wednesday when irate youths burned down a Divisional Police Station and killed a police Sergeant.

The crisis according to an eyewitness occurred when the DPO attached to the station was trying to dislodge some youths who barricaded the Atan Lusada/Agbara highway, thereby disturbing the free flow of traffic.

“It was in the process of dislodging the protesters that a boy who is a butcher was shot and his friends went on rampage, burning down the new police station at Agbara way, in Atan-Ota.

“The DPO was hurriedly whisked away by some police officers, but a Sergeant called Sergeant Alonge from Ekpoma in Edo State was unlucky as he was caught in the melee that occurred.

“Apart from Sergeant Alonge that was killed, many people sustained varying degree of injury”.

When contacted, the Ogun State command of Nigerian police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he has not been informed about the incident, but promised to get back to our Correspondent later.

