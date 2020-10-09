Irish Times poll paints picture of a nervy, anxious and pessimistic Ireland

The coming weeks are crucial for how we deal with Covid and for the credibility of the Government
The poll’s findings suggest that with the Government reluctant to take the advice of public health experts to reintroduce many elements of the lockdown, it may have to justify this decision to the public
They’re bracing themselves. A huge majority of people believe the worst of the pandemic has yet to come, and while they believe the Government is handling the crisis well, confidence has fallen sharply in recent months. The picture is a nervy, anxious and pessimistic one.
The second part of The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll focuses on Covid, next week’s budget and the issue of assisted dying/suicide.
