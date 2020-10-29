Daily News

iRoko TV boss, Jason Njoku, wife, Mary Remmy test positive for COVID-19

By
0
iroko-tv-boss,-jason-njoku,-wife,-mary-remmy-test-positive-for-covid-19
Views: Visits 4

iRoko TV boss, Jason Njoku, wife, Mary Remmy test positive for COVID-19

The co-founder, and CEO of iROKOtv Jason Njoku, have and his wife Mary Njoku have added up to the list of celebrities in Nigerian to test positive for Coronavirus.

Jason Njoku broke the news of his contraction of the Coronavirus on his twitter page and wrote: “My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m not feeling great, but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”

My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs Njoku and I tested positive for Covid19 😩. I’m not feeling great but Mary is well. 😷🤢. Literally no idea how I caught it. 🤷🏾‍♂️. But we shall see this pass too🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/tnsP1BCPBB

— JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) October 28, 2020

Vanguard

Eid-el-Maulud: Erring policemen, looters’ll face the law, Buhari vows

Previous article

INTERVIEW: My films reflect my cultural identity, personal and emotional connection – Tunde Kelani

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News