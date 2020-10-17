Olushola Victor

IS Shaffy Bello truly 50-year-old? Those were the words that echoed from the lips of admirers who saw photos of the top actress at 50.

Celebrating her birthday with a dinner a few days ago, Shaffy looked ageless. Apart from the many years already spent in the entertainment industry, there was nothing to tell that she was actually 50 as she looked younger than her age. And on the dance floor too, she carried herself with so much elegance.

At the dinner, she didn’t give room for anyone to steal the show with her beautiful dresses and infectious smile. She first rocked a golden dress and when guests thought it was over for the evening, she changed to a brown one laced with diamonds.

Celebrities who graced the party included Sola Sobowale, Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Chigul, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Abiola Segun