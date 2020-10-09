ISIS ‘Beatles’ appear in Virginia courtroom

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:54 EDT, 9 October 2020 | Updated: 14:55 EDT, 9 October 2020

Both of the ISIS ‘Beatles’ who were brought to the US from Iraq this week to face charges of murdering dozens of western hostages pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh were both indicted on eight charges relating to the killings of four American hostages in Syria.

On Friday, the pair both pleaded not guilty across the board and requested a jury trial. They will return to court in January for a trial date to be set.

The men are British but were stripped of their citizenship when they traveled to Syria to join the terror group.

Despite the fact that it is their native language, Judge Ellis on Friday told them they had ‘very good English’.

The pair appeared in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. They were flown to the US from Iraq, where they had been in US military custody, earlier this week.

The UK has agreed to give over evidence that could help secure convictions.

US Attorney General Bill Barr had to agree not to pursue the death penalty in order for the men to be brought to the US to face justice.

