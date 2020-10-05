ISPON donates safety equipment to schools

Ahead of the October 12 reopening of unity schools across the country, the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and face masks to the Lagos State Safety Commission to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in schools.







Chairman of the institute, Lagos branch, Mr Harold Echendu, said the materials, which would be given to students and teachers during resumption, would further help in the fight to eradicate the virus and make safety a lifestyle in Lagos.







“The children at various schools are our major concern and we are contributing and assisting in programmes that will raise safety consciousness to preserve the lives of students,” he said.







The institute responsible for the certification of safety management practice in Nigeria has assured the commission of its willingness to partner for the protection of lives and properties.







The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, appealed to parents to join in the fight against the deadly virus as students are returning to classes.



