Israel Adesanya ‘at war’ with Jon Jones

Middleweight title winner Israel Adesanya (Photo by ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE / AFP) /

• Denies Ever Taken Steroids

Israel Adesanya’s online war of words with Jon Jones escalated once more with the middleweight champion telling ‘Bones’ his mother would be disappointed in him.

Jones, who was previously guilty of a hit-and-run felony involving a pregnant woman in 2015 and has had a number of other run-ins with the authorities, struck back with a stream of messages.

Adesanya had written: ‘My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become.’

Jones’s mother Camille died in 2017 after a long battle with diabetes and he responded by assuring Adesanya that she would be proud of him.

He wrote: “Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed, why you mad bro?

“My mother was an amazing humanitarian. I know for a fact that the care project makes her more proud than anything I’ve done in the UFC.

“Izzy thanks for giving me the opportunity to highlight my amazing mother this afternoon, now I’m just missing her. Are we still on for 2021?’

He then continued with more separate posts, writing: ‘Will fight me at any weight you said right?’



And: ‘The world is waiting’.

Jones concluded with: ‘I’m over here kicking myself for arguing with a man that watches cartoons. I did myself a disservice today.’

Jones even accused the middleweight champion of growing breasts’ after seeing the misshapen appearance of one of his pectoral muscles.

Plenty of fans took to social media at the time to point out the unusual shape with many even accusing him of taking steroids. Some steroid users can find they have gynecomastia, a swelling of male breast tissue.

Adesanya has addressed the accusations about his swollen muscle, telling ESPN that he has had a blood test and two MRI scans of his pituitary gland to diagnose the problem since fighting on Saturday night.

He has never failed a doping test and denied ever having taken steroids.

Jones is working hard on leveling up to heavyweight where a huge showdown with Stipe Miocic awaits but clearly a fight with Adesanya remains on his radar.







Culled from dailymail.co.uk