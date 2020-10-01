World News

Israel, Lebanon to Hold Talks to Resolve Maritime Border Dispute

By
0
Post Views: Visits 58

Israel and Lebanon agreed to begin U.S.-brokered talks this month aimed at demarcating their maritime border, a step to resolve a dispute that would allow both sides to exploit natural-gas reserves in the disputed area off their eastern Mediterranean coasts.

The U.S.-mediated talks between the foes, who are still formally at war, will begin in about two weeks at a United Nations base in the city of Naqoura on the Lebanese side of their de facto land border. Israel and Lebanon have regular indirect contacts at the same base…

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen announce miscarriage of their baby on Instagram

Previous article

I killed 50 kidnap victims who didn’t pay ransom, says suspect

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News