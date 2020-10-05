Israel says rocket fired from Gaza

A picture taken from the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah at the border with Egypt shows a crane laying down concrete blocks to build a wall along the Egyptian border with Gaza on October 4, 2020. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel late Monday, the army said, without reporting any casualties.

Sirens sounded in areas of southern Israel neighbouring Gaza to warn of the incoming fire, for which there was no claim of responsibility.

The last cross-border rocket attack, after which Israel retaliated with air raids, coincided with the September 15 signing in Washington of normalisation deals between the Jewish state and two Gulf countries.

A truce mediated by Qatar has since held.

Israel had previously bombed Gaza, ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, almost daily since August 6, in response to the launch of airborne incendiary devices and rocket fire.

