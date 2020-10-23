Israel, Sudan Agree to Normalize Ties in U.S.-Brokered Deal

TEL AVIV—Israel and Sudan agreed to normalize ties in a U.S.-brokered deal on Friday, the White House said, ending decades of hostility as one of Africa’s largest countries joins a broader diplomatic realignment in the Middle East.

The deal helps Sudan end its emergence from international isolation after the U.S. sanctioned it in the 1990s for harboring al Qaeda’s then-leader, Osama bin Laden, and aiding terrorist groups.

The development follows an agreement between Sudan and the U.S. in which Washington agreed to remove Sudan from a list of countries it considers state sponsors of terrorism. That designation has blocked the country from getting aid from international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund to mend its collapsing economy.

For decades, Arab states shunned formal diplomatic ties with Israel while Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians remained unresolved. But the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain upended that status quo in September, becoming the first Arab Gulf states to sign peace accords with Israel as they found common cause against Iran.

President Trump tweeted Monday that he would remove Sudan from the list as soon as its government had deposited $335 million in promised compensation for victims of the bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and the USS Cole in 2000. The U.S. says Sudan assisted those attacks by harboring al Qaeda militants responsible for them, charges its government denies. Sudan’s Information minister said Thursday that the money had been deposited into an escrow account.