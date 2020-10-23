World News

Israel-Sudan Deal: What Does the Pact Mean, and Why Now?

By
0
israel-sudan-deal:-what-does-the-pact-mean,-and-why-now?
Views: Visits 0

Sudan on Friday became the latest nation to make peace with Israel, after reaching a deal with the Trump administration ending the African nation’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. The agreement to normalize relations further shifts the balance of power in the Middle East and northern Africa away from Iran.

What does normalization mean for Sudan and Israel?

Sudan is joining a growing list of countries in the region that recognize Israel as a sovereign state, ending decades of hostilities. Getting Sudan’s backing…

Buhari celebrates Kessington ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 85

Previous article

Two cops killed, two injured as hoodlums attack four police stations

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News