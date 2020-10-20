Israel, U.A.E. to Allow Citizens Visa-Free Travel

TEL AVIV—Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to allow their citizens reciprocal visa-free travel as direct flights begin, the first such arrangement between Israel and an Arab state aimed at bolstering business and tourism ties.

“We are exempting our nationals from visas and this will offer a huge boost to business, tourism and people to people contacts,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a signing ceremony at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Tuesday. “The mutual trade and exchange of goods, services,…