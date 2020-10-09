‘It Has Gone Beyond Reforms’: Desmond Elliot Backs #EndSARS Protesters

File photo of Desmond Elliot.

The member representing Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot believes brutality by men of the Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) is beyond reforms.

Desmond said this on Friday while addressing #EndSARSProtesters at the Lagos Assembly complex in Ikeja.

“It has gone beyond having hotlines or doing reforms. As the Deputy Speaker rightly said, we really need to look into it,” the actor said.

“The IG of police seriously must consider. Nigeria Police are working for the people. If the (SARS) unit is working for the people and the people are calling for it to be disbanded, then let us do what they are saying.”

While insisting that arresting people because of their appearance is wrong, the lawmaker, however, admitted that there are still some bad eggs in society.

“The truth is, you can’t just arrest people on the road because of the hair they wear,” he explained.

“That is not to say that we do not have bad people but because of the lack of training on how to deal civilly with people, we now come to have what SARS is today.

“So, I am in alignment with the prayers of the deputy speaker and I feel that we should do that expeditiously.”

The outcry against police brutality and extra-judicial killings continued on Friday with protesters occupying the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex.

The campaigners who spent the night at the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly complex demanded an immediate response and immediate disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives.

The lawmakers later addressed the audience and debated their demands on the floor of the House.

On Thursday, the protesters took to the streets in Delta, Edo Kwara, Abuja and Imo State, calling for an end to police brutality in the country.