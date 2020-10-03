It is unfair to use taxes from herdsmen to subsidise petrol — Presidency

Garba Shehu

By Idowu Bankole

The Presidency has reacted to criticisms that trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day speech, where he said it made no sense for petrol to be sold cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at channels television’s politics today, The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Is it fair that the farmer, herders and low-level people in the society that the taxpayer money is taken from them are subsidising the lifestyle of our city urban dwellers.

Many had lambasted Buhari for the comparison, insisting that the President ought to have compared the minimum wage in Nigeria with that of Saudi Arabia.

Responding, however, Shehu said, “Is it fair that the taxpayers’ money…how many Nigerians have cars anyway? How many of them run generators in their homes that they need this fuel for?

“So Saudi Arabia is important in this discussion because what is the technological cost of producing a barrel of oil in Saudi Arabia?

“It’s not more than a quarter of what we spend here and yet you see them charging more than Nigeria. How much comes to Nigeria when you look at our technical cost?”

Recall Vanguard had reported how Nigerians berated president Buhari ver comments comparing prices of petroleum in Nigeria to Saudi Arabia. Many Nigerians have faulted the President’s comments saying the same indices used to measure economic growth in Saudi Arabia should not be applied to Nigeria and Nigerians.

