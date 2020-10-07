It was hard working on Restless II EP, says Simi

By Sampson Unamka

On Friday, October 2, Simi released her first music project of 2020 entitled Restless II.

The project, an Elongated Play (EP), is coming months after Simi welcomed her first child with her husband and colleague, Adekunle Gold.

While speaking on the EP, which has an already released track titled ‘No Longer Beneficial’, the sultry singer confessed how hard it was putting the project together.

In an Instagram live chat, Simi opened up on the challenges she faced while working on the project saying, “It was really hard for me because I wasn’t recording as much, I was tired all the time, I was throwing my guts up, it was so hard for me but if I could find 20 minutes when I had as much energy or I have enough inspiration, I would just take 20 minutes today, 20 minutes the day after you know till everything kind of came together. So I will say that was the hardest part of working on the EP.”