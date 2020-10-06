itel fetes kids

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM), itel Mobile, has feted kids with gifts as demonstration of love to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

Its Marketing Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, said the gesture was part of itel’s Love Always On CSR Initiative designed to give back to the society. Umurhohwo said: “We wanted to mark this year’s Independence Day celebrations differently, and that is why we did something so momentous for our children. Children are the backbone of any longstanding community, and as such, we are proud to be able to give back and support them on their journey as leaders of tomorrow and for a better life.”

The gesture was extended in partnership with Lagos Food Bank Initiative Idiko, Mushin, a suburb of mainland Lagos.

On hand were 30 volunteers that joined the brand and the Lagos-based NGO to put smiles, and to convey just how important it is to love and take care of today’s children who will ultimately become leaders of tomorrow.