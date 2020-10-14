itel restates commitment to quality

Lucas Ajanaku

ORIGINAL equipment manufacturer (OEM), itel, on Tuesday restated its commitment to providing budget-friendly, high quality products with excellent user experience.

The firm, which gave the commitment during the unveiling of its S series smartphones S16 and S16 Pro in the market, said it will continue to take the interest of its customers seriously.

In a statement, it said S16 Pro adopts the 6.6” dot-notch full screen display and 6.5” water drop full screen display for S16. The large display allows users to see more, enjoy a bigger vision when watching videos or playing games. The 8.3mm super slim unibody design and 2.5D glass covering, its slight curvature at the edge of the glass display makes the screen more exquisite and more comfortable for one hand operation.

The itel S16 series also comes with a batch of new colours and the radial texture of the back cover brings a refreshing looks and feel.

It said the S16 series are created to provide consumers an upgraded and all-rounded selfie experience with its enhanced and user-friendly AI Selfie 2.0.

It added that the AI Face Beauty 3.0 –able to identify user’s facial details, skin tone and lighting environment to add beauty effects tailored to user’s individual facial details.