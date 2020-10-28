Items Looted From Senator’s House in Calabar Recovered

Efforts by leaders of Asari Eso and Akai Efa communities in Calabar have led to recovery of some items looted from the residence of Senator Gershom Bassey by hoodlums.

Senator Bassey’s residence was attacked last weekend by hoodlums following the peaceful #ENDSARS protests.

The leaders met to review their efforts and further condemned incident which affected numerous government structures and institutions as well as personal businesses and investments.

Among those who spoke on behalf of other community leaders during the meeting were Chief Edem Bassey of Ikot Nsisuk; Chief Ekpeyong Efiok Youth leader of Ikot Uduack; Chief Alex Effiom, Village Head of Akai Effa; Chief Asibong Ekeng Ita of Ediba; Chief Ansa Ekpo Akabom of Ikot Eyo; Chief Samuel Ekanem of West Side Ediba and Chief John Okon Effiong of Orok Street.

They condemned the attack and pleaded with perpetrators and their allies to return the looted properties.

They also called on the residents not to allow strange fellows instigate them to violence.

The village head of Akai Efa, Chief Alex Effiom, said the attack and assault on their son, who is one of the strong pillars of Efik Kingdom and Cross River, was uncalled for, unprovoked and cannot be justified under any guise.

He said, he had sent a town crier to inform perpetrators to return all the items and he must ensure all items looted are returned.

Ediba Youth leader, Chief Asibong Ita, expressed shock over the looting, vandalisation and setting ablaze of the family house of Late Chief Gershom Bassey (Snr.).

He regretted the looters took them unaware and it was late for him and others to mobilise the community to repel the attack.

The Chief of Ikot Nsisuk, Chief Edem Bassey, stated it was unthinkable for the community to loot Bassey’s residence.

