World News It’s Djokovic-Nadal Yet Again. But This French Open Duel Is Not Like the Others. By Christopher Clarey 23 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Rafael Nadal has been essentially unstoppable on clay. Novak Djokovic, though, could be that stopper. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments