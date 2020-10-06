It’s inhuman to link my illness to Edo election — Capt Hosa Okunbo

Captain Hosa Okunbor

Billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo(retd), has dismissed insinuations that he slipped into coma, noting that it was inhuman to link his illness to the result of the just-concluded Edo governorship election.

Okunbo, in a statement, noted that though he was currently receiving treatment overseas on his doctor’s advice, there was no iota of truth in claims that he was in a coma.

He also said it was ungodly for anyone to take joy in his health status.

According to Hosa Okunbo, “My attention has been drawn to a rash of social media posts concerning my health and the inhuman manner in which it is being orchestrated to look as if it was as a result of the outcome of the September 19 Edo State governorship election, in which I publicly supported Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“It is evidently ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well.

“God does not approve of such disposition and those who engage in that pastime are only mocking and playing God.

“I have never claimed to be a superhuman. I do not deny the fact that I am not well. I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a series of tests, my doctors confirmed that I have some health issues. It is, therefore, ill-advised and inhuman for those who are not comfortable with the position I took in the Edo election to joyfully circulate in the social media that I have health issues and that I have slid into a coma.

“Well, I leave them all to God.

“I am over 60 years. I thank God who gave me the gift of life, an opportunity to live a good life, the grace to build a legacy of achievements and, most importantly, a good name, which is better than silver and gold.

“I hold dearly to heart the words of the scriptures that there is a time to be born; and a time to die.

“But what is most important in life is what I have done with my life. And this applies to every mortal being.

“Edo election, which is the reason they are doing this, has come and gone. Those who are opposed to me for taking a position in the election which they won, should leave me alone and get busy with their life.

“I have moved on with life. I advise them to do the same instead of dwelling in the past.

“Nevertheless, I wish them well in all they do. God is on His throne and to Him be all glory, honour and adoration.”

