World News ‘It’s Like Playing With Kobe’: An Unlikely Intergenerational Bridge Team By Abby Ellin 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Some of world’s best bridge players are in their 70s. They joined a teenagers’ team for an online tournament. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments