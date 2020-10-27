it’s-time-for-dialogue-on-new-nigeria,-says-marwa

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Gen. Mohammed Marwa (rtd.), has called for an end to violence, urging Nigerian youths to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement with the government to realise Nigeria of their dream.

The former Military Administrator of Lagos State made the appeal in a statement to commiserate with the victims of the Lekki shooting and security agents who lost their lives, properties, or got injured during the EndSARS protests across the country.

“As a former military administrator of Lagos with great bonds and cherished affinity with the good people of the state, I was deeply troubled by the reports I got about the ugly turn of events at the Lekki Toll plaza on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and the subsequent wanton destruction of public and private assets.

“This should never have been if peaceful protesters had not been confronted with live bullets and innocent lives lost in the process. The chain reaction that followed and the hijack of that by some other elements, motivated by other motives, should serve as a great lesson to all stakeholders in the Nigerian project,” he stated.

SIMILARLY, Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd.), has urged the youths to be calm as their peaceful protests against bad governance are disrupted.

In a statement on Sunday, the former senator called on the media, traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders to embark on public enlightenment and confidence-building measures to uphold the country’s dignity and unity.

He said: “I appeal for calm and self-restraint in the face of on-going break-ins, looting and destruction of both government and private property across the country, occasioned by the EndSARS protests.

“These actions can dent and diminish the genuine agitations for justice that triggered the protests nationwide.”

ALSO, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter, has urged the youths to maintain the peace and security of lives and properties they are known for.

In a statement signed by its state secretary, Onuora Okeke, the Christian body quoted the chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, as stating: “Enugu State has never witnessed this kind of destruction of lives and properties in recent times. While we commend the good intent of the protest, we condemn in its entirety the introduction of looting and destruction of lives and properties as elements in the protest.”

Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Emmanuel Chukwuma, however, expressed concern over the hijack of the protests in the state by hoodlums.

He appealed to the youths to stop the vandalism of properties and guard against further loss of lives.

IN the same vein, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has charged the protesters to withdraw from the streets, as their agitations have since reached the authorities.

The National President, Rev. Felix Omobude, said that genuine protesters had made their points loud and clear enough for the government to hear and do the needful.

While unveiling the Bible Alive Believers International Convention (BABIC) themed ‘Triumph of Hope’, he urged the government to be circumspect by urgently attending to the demands of the protesters.



DELTA North Traditional Rulers Forum has advised the protesters to embrace peace and allow the government to reflect on the issues raised.

The forum gave the advice in a five-point communiqué issued yesterday at the end of its security meeting attended by council chairmen, security chiefs, and vigilante heads in Delta North at Owa Royal Palace, Ika North-East Council.

Chairman of the forum, the Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who presented the communiqué, appreciated the peaceful atmosphere in which the protests were conducted before it was hijacked by hoodlums.

GOD’S Kingdom Society (GKS), while enjoining those in position to pity the poor, urged the youths to heed godly counsel and ensure peace and order in the society.

Speaking at the ‘Freedom Day’ Divine Service at the GKS Service Hall in Salem City, Warri, Delta State, yesterday, the President, Godwin Ifeacho, charged leaders to have the interests of the masses at heart.

According to him, both elders and youths play complementary roles in the development of the country, explaining that “while the fathers are not to provoke the children to wrath, the children should obey their parents.”

Appealing to youths to have regard for God by conducting themselves with decorum, discretion, and regard for law and order, Ifeacho said it was heartening that some youths were busy cleaning up the streets and even appealing to their colleagues to join them in doing so.

