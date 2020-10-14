Itsekiri, Ijaw in Edo oppose alleged hegemony of Benin Kingdom

• ASUU hails Obaseki’s victory, achievements in education sector



• Visitation panel on Ambrose Alli varsity seeks memoranda

No fewer than 1,000 residents of Itsekiri communities in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Council Area of Edo State, yesterday, embarked on a peaceful protest, vowing to resist any attempt to subject them to the hegemony of Benin Kingdom.

Ologbo, which is a boundary town between Edo and neigbouring Delta State, had been engulfed in crisis over the ownership of the town, causing unrest between the Bini, Itsekiri and Ijaw in the coastal communities.

The residents comprising youths, men and women, said Ologbo remained an Edo community, adding that the fallacy of the Bini residing in Ologbo and the tussle over the ownership of the community and other Itsekiri and Ijaw settlements was a threat to their peace and tranquility.

Spokesman of the Itsekiri and Ijaw communities of Ologbo, Ikara, Kolokolo, Ajoki, Ajatiton, Ajamogha and Abiala, Greg Luma, said the attempt to take over the heritage bequeathed to them by their fathers would be resisted by the Itsekiri and Ijaw indigenes.

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) branch, yesterday, felicitated with Obaseki over his victory at the polls and his commitment to ensure excellence in the state’s education sector.

In a statement issued in Benin City, Chairman and Secretary of ASUU at the university, Monday Igbafen and Aizebioje Coker said Obaseki’s re-election affirmed his popularity and acceptance by the Edo people.

ASUU applauded Obaseki’s achievements in the education sector, noting, “As a Union, we are not unaware that the governor appreciates the fact that education is critical to the transformation and development of any society.”

MEANWHILE, the seven-man Special Visitation Panel set up by Obaseki to look into the affairs of the institution, has commenced work, with a call for memoranda.

The panel, chaired by Prof. I. K. Omoruyi, was inaugurated on Friday, October 9, 2020 with a charge to submit its report to the state government within six weeks.

Secretary of the committee, Mrs. P. E. Aziegbemhin, called for memoranda from groups and individuals, urging the management, staff members, students, stakeholders of the university, and members of the general public, to submit their memoranda to its secretariat.